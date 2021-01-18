Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FACING COURT: A Dalby teenager will be facing court after she was allegedly caught with a small amount of marijuana. Picture: File
FACING COURT: A Dalby teenager will be facing court after she was allegedly caught with a small amount of marijuana. Picture: File
Crime

Dalby teen arrested following alleged drug discovery

Sam Turner
18th Jan 2021 12:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Dalby teenager will face a magistrate after police allegedly discovered a quantity of drugs during a random search of her car.

According to Dalby police, the 19-year-old woman was stopped at Pratten and Moreton St about 12pm on January 14.

Following a short conversation, police searched the vehicle, and allegedly uncovered a small quantity of marijuana.

The young woman was charged and will face Dalby Magistrates Court at a later date.

A Dalby teenager will face a magistrate after police allegedly discovered a quantity of drugs during a random search of her car.

According to Dalby police, the 19-year-old woman was stopped at Pratten and Moreton St about 12pm on January 14.

Following a short conversation, police searched the vehicle, and allegedly uncovered a small quantity of marijuana.

The young woman was charged and will face Dalby Magistrates Court at a later date.

dalby drug crime dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        Premium Content Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        News $5 million in funding will be available for community groups, councils, not-for-profit organisations and school P&Cs, in drought-declared communities. FULL DETAILS:...

        Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for damaging winds, large hail stones...

        Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

        Premium Content Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

        News FULL LIST: From pig races to market stalls, here’s where you and the family can...

        $200m funding available to kickstart Maranoa economy

        Premium Content $200m funding available to kickstart Maranoa economy

        News Applications have opened for Maranoa community organisation to access vital funding...