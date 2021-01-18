Dalby teen arrested following alleged drug discovery
A Dalby teenager will face a magistrate after police allegedly discovered a quantity of drugs during a random search of her car.
According to Dalby police, the 19-year-old woman was stopped at Pratten and Moreton St about 12pm on January 14.
Following a short conversation, police searched the vehicle, and allegedly uncovered a small quantity of marijuana.
The young woman was charged and will face Dalby Magistrates Court at a later date.
