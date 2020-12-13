Dalby student commended for excellence during traineeship

OUR Lady of the Southern Cross College, Dalby student Amy Walker, has been commended for displaying excellence in her workplace, successfully completing all school subjects, and training modules – along with 120 students across the region’s catholic schools.

In what has been a turbulent year for many businesses, the students have been supported by local firms to complete a school-based apprenticeship or traineeship (SBAs), and as a result many have been offered full-time jobs or early university placements.

Toowoomba Catholic Schools executive director Dr Pat Coughlan said, the program provided students with the opportunity to start their trade career, earn money while undertaking

a nationally recognised qualification, and gain points towards their Queensland Certificate of Education.

“Most importantly though, they acquire the employability skills in a real workplace which in turn opens up express pathways to employment,” Dr Coughlan said.

Dr Coughlan said employers across the district stepped up to provide practical ‘on the job’ experiences.

“The motivating and mentoring of our young people as they work towards their future goals and the realistic exposure to work is invaluable,” he said.

“We are very proud of our young people’s ability to balance their work commitments, study and training obligations, along with sporting achievements, school leadership roles, charity work, and even a social life – particularly this year with COVID restrictions.

“Their commitment and dedication is to be commended.”

Here’s the full list of the 2020 SBA of the Year recipients:

Our Lady of the Southern Cross College, Dalby Amy Walker

St John’s School, Roma Patrick McCoy

Assumption College, Warwick Lachlan Venz

Downlands College, Toowoomba Daniel Schmaling

St Joseph’s College, Toowoomba Lachlan Meacle

St Joseph’s School, Stanthorpe Lara Beckett

St Mary’s College, Toowoomba Ty Baker

St Saviour’s College, Toowoomba Mollie Daly

St Ursula’s College, Toowoomba Matilda Reid