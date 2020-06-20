Dalby smoke shop embraces new cannabis product

Lyn Stephenson, is a hemp industry advocate and hemp grower. She is pushing for the use of hemp as a viable seed oil. Pictured: Hemp Seed.

Lyn Stephenson, is a hemp industry advocate and hemp grower. She is pushing for the use of hemp as a viable seed oil. Pictured: Hemp Seed.

A DALBY tobacco shop has stocked a brand new cannabis product and has received widespread community interest since.

TSG Dalby owner John Pavey decided to stock Aussie Legends Hemp Oil after a request from a customer.

“It’s our first time chasing it,” Mr Pavey said.

“We have a lot of interest.”

NEW PRODUCT: John Pavey holding the new hemp oil product being sold at TSG in Dalby.

The product is made from oil extracted from cannabis seeds and consumers often use it to manage health problems.

Hemp oil is extracted from cannabis seeds and does not contain THC, which is the active ingredient in the marijuana drug.

“It is grown specifically for this,” Mr Pavey said about the hemp oil.

“The important thing for the community to remember is that 2 teaspoons isn’t going to fix everything.”

This product has only been in stock at TSG Dalby for 3 days but the word is spreading fast on social media.

“It’s all new to us.

“The interest on the Facebook page has been surprising.”

Please consult your doctor before using cannabis products to treat health conditions.