Punters rushed through the gates on April 23 to relish the return of Dalby's highly anticipated 2021 show. Picture: Sam Turner
News

Dalby Show receives $43k boost from federal government

Sam Turner
27th Apr 2021 1:24 PM
The Dalby and District Show Society along with five Maranoa organisations will share in more than $710,000 of Australian government support to assist in their events, following the harsh impact of COVID-19.

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the events have been awarded supplementary expense funding under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program.

“A total of $92,348.55 in extra funding will flow to six Maranoa show societies, building on $310,637 already granted through the Program,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Local shows are at the heart of our bush communities, so I am very pleased to see the Alpha, Barcoo, Dalby, Muttaburra, Roma and Wandoan shows will receive this extra boost.

“This is great news for our communities and the volunteers who put in countless hours to make our annual shows a reality.

“The Australian Government is committed to ensuring agricultural shows and field days are in the best position possible to continue in 2021 and beyond.”

A total of 110 events across the country will share in the $710,818 cash boost.

“Almost $34 million has already gone out to the 378 shows and field days approved for funding for costs paid from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020,” he said.

“Our agricultural shows and field days are bouncing back from the pandemic because of the hard work of their volunteers and support from their communities.”

For more information on the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program visit here. 

Supplementary expense funding for Maranoa Shows:

RecipientSupplementary FundingTotal SASFD Funding
Alpha Show Society Inc$2,778.70$7,734.20
Barcoo Pastoral Society$2,985.50$6,579.80
Dalby and District Show Society$43,639.00$70,000.00
Muttaburra Stock Show Society Inc$7,377.84$10,000.00
Roma Show Society Inc.$32,617.51$68,687.88
Wandoan Show Society Incorporated$2,950.00$5,210.00

Originally published as Dalby Show receives $43k boost from federal government

