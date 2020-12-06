Dalby shoppers raise funds for state’s only children’s hospice

SHOPPERS at Coles Dalby are being praised for their fundraising efforts for digging deep Queensland’s only children’s hospice, Hummingbird House.

The impressive fundraising effort of nearly $1,500 by the community has contributed to a record breaking $550,000 raised across the state in just four weeks.

This will help the hospice continue to provide short break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Coles Queensland general manager Jerry Farrell said Dalby locals should be proud of their tremendous efforts.

“We’re incredibly proud of the generosity shown by our customers and team members in Dalby in supporting a cause that remains close to the hearts of many Queenslanders,” he said.

Kylie Moss, Tony McDonald, Tim Aldridge, Joy Caldwell, Wendy Wirth, Jack McDonald, Sue McDonald. Picture: Contributed

“We know times have been particularly difficult for families in need of Hummingbird House’s support this year, and our customers’ record-breaking fundraising is a testament to their enduring community spirit.”

Since 2016, Coles shoppers and team members throughout Queensland have contributed more than $2.5 million to Hummingbird House through its annual fundraising appeal.

Hummingbird house General Manager Dr Fiona Hawthorne said she was thrilled with the generosity shown by Queensland shoppers during these challenging times.

“COVID-19 has had significant impacts on families with children living with life limiting conditions, and many families have been unable to leave their homes due to the risks associated with living with an immunocompromised child,” she said.

“The funds raised by Coles and its generous customers will allow us to continue to support families both here in Brisbane, and in their homes across the state,” she said.