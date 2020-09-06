Dalby shoppers raise $5000 for cancer research

TEAM WORK: Dalby locals are being praised for their fundraising efforts by raising almost $500 to help fight ovarian cancer.

TEAM WORK: Dalby locals are being praised for their fundraising efforts by raising almost $500 to help fight ovarian cancer.

DALBY shoppers have raised almost $5000 to help fight ovarian cancer in Australian women while shopping at Coles.

Locals supported the appeal by purchasing a $3 teal ribbon or $4 pen, with 100 per cent of funds going directly to Ovarian Cancer Australia to fund vital advocacy, research and support for those affected by the disease.

Ovarian cancer has the lowest survival rate of any women’s cancer, with four Australian women diagnosed with the disease each day — most of them already at an advanced stage of the cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Australia CEO Jane Hill said this year has been especially hard for women living with ovarian cancer, who have felt more vulnerable than ever.

“At any given moment there are more than 4,000 women in Australia living with an ovarian cancer diagnosis. Ovarian cancer’s poor survival rate coupled with a high recurrence rate means that nearly half the women diagnosed experience clinical levels of anxiety and depression,” she said.

“Women living with an ovarian cancer diagnosis can feel isolated and vulnerable. Like all of us, they are also dealing with the uncertainties of COVID-19.”

“The funds raised by Coles in Queensland will help OCA provide vital resources and support services for women and their families who need access to our flexible support services and in-depth resources now, more than ever.”

Coles Queensland General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was proud to continue its support for Ovarian Cancer Australia in its mission to increase funding and improve survival rates for women diagnosed in our communities.

“Our team members and shoppers in Dalby have shown their dedication to this essential cause over the course of our partnership with Ovarian Cancer Australia, with 2020 being no exception,” he said.

Coles’ partnership with Ovarian Cancer Australia began in 2014 in memory of Coles Queensland team member Mary Waters, who sadly lost her battle with ovarian cancer.

Over the past five years, Coles and its customers across Queensland have raised more than $350,000 for Ovarian Cancer Australia.

To find out more about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, treatment and support, visit www.ovariancancer.net.au