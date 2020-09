PUNCHING AND SWEARING: Dalby police rushed to the scene of a reported street fight this morning, September 11. Picture: File

DALBY residents woke to the sounds of swearing and shouting due to a reported fight this morning.

Police were called to Hallinan Ct about 7.25am, after they received calls about an altercation between two men.

Upon arrival, police arrested a 38-year-old Dalby man and charged him with public nuisance.

He will appear in Dalby Magistrates Court later this month on September 29.