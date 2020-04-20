Western Downs residents cop $4000 in COVID-19 fines

ENFORCEMENT: Dalby Police have handed out three COVID-19 fines out over the weekend.

DALBY Police have already charged two people for breaching the new COVID-19 rules and issued one infringement notice.

Dalby police sergeant Sean Donaghy warned residents that officers are patrolling the area and will deal with the public ignoring social distancing measures seriously.

Anyone in breach of on the rules risks copping a $1300 fine.

Here's a list of the people charged or fined with breaching the rule over the weekend.

Stolen barbecue

At 2am on Friday, April 17, a Webber barbecue was stolen from the Dalby Tourist Park situated on Myall Street.

Police located the barbecue at an address in Dalby after they executed a search warrant.

A 17-year-old boy with stealing and trespassing.

Police also charged the juvenile with breaching the current COVID-19 rules because committing an offence wasn't seen as essential.

He is due to appear in Dalby Children's Court on May 18, 2020.

Stealing a hose reel and tools

On April 18, about 2pm police patrolling the area witnessed a 35-year-old man acting suspiciously while walking near the T & H Service Centre on Drayton Street.

Police will allege the man had stolen a hose reel and some tools from the business.

Police charged the man with stealing and breaching the current COVID-19 rules because he was out committing an offence.

He is due to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on May 19, 2020.

Simply going for a walk

At 9.35am on April 18, police intercepted a 52-year-old who was walking the streets of Dalby.

They questioned the man, and he stated that we have just going for a walk because there was too many at his home.

When police asked him if he was aware of the COVID-19 rules in place, which he then stated he was going to the shops.

The officers didn't believe him and issued him with an infringement notice of $1343 for not complying with the new COVID-19 rules.