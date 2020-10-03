Dalby Relay For Life joins Queensland in cyberspace

WEARY WALKERS: Misty-Ann Somerfield and Dawn Swann walked all through the night at the Dalby Relay for Life in 2019. Picture: Contributed

THE Cancer Council Queensland is passing the virtual baton to the Dalby community as the town joins in on a statewide virtual event in cyberspace.

The event will be the first in Queensland’s Relay For Life 20-year history, where the usual 18-hour event will be shortened and the favourite traditions will be streamed online on October 10, from 3pm – 7pm.

After physical event cancellations due to COVID-19, the Dalby Relay For Life committee made the decision to participate in the statewide event and postpone the physical event to 2021.

Cancer Council CEO Ms Chris McMillan said while the physical event has been postponed, the statewide event will be an unmissable experience.

“Although this years’ Relay will look very different, it will still be all about bringing Queenslanders together to celebrate, remember, and fight back against cancer,” she said.

“There will be several interactive moments too, with entertainment, games, and activities for all participants to get involved with and bring the fun of Relay to Dalby.”

The statewide event hosted in Cairns will include an opening and closing ceremony, survivors and carers from across the state will be celebrated, and the candlelight ceremony will be broadcast and all participants given their own candle to take part at home.

“We know that dressing up and walking are such fun and important parts of our physical Relay events, so this year we are encouraging the Dalby community to do just that,” Ms McMillan said.

“The theme of the statewide event is Great Barrier Reef, and Relayers can dress up and walk in the lead up to the virtual event to help with their fundraising, whether that be around their neighbourhood, or their living room!”

Around 2,160 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in South West Queensland and Relay For Life enables the Cancer Council to support those people said Ms McMillan.

“2020 has been an extremely challenging year so far and due to COVID-19, those in our community impacted by cancer are more vulnerable than ever,” she said.

“Cancer doesn’t stop, so neither do we.”

Registration for the Queensland Relay For Life is free, however, to keep track of where participants are Relaying from, Cancer Council Queensland asks all participants to register with their local Relay For Life.

