Dalby recognised as one of regional QLD’s ‘rising’ stars

REAL ESTATE BOOM: Dalby has been identified as on of 71 regional Queensland towns experiencing a market increase. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

Country living in regional towns has proven to be more desirable than city life with the latest research identifying Dalby as a rising market in Queensland.

According the latest Price Predictor Index Summer 2020-21 report published by Hotspotting.com.au, Dalby and 71 other regional Queensland locations were recognised as being part of a real estate boom.

Fitzsimmons Real Estate’s Andrew Fitzsimmons believed there had been a noticeable increase in Dalby’s marketplace throughout 2020, with vacancy rates dropping and sales increasing.

“The demand seems to be solid as we’ve seen in increase in rental prices, while vacancy rates have decreased,” he said.

“From a sales point of view, once lockdown ended in April, there was a definite volume increase in housing sales from then on.”

Mr Fitzsimmons believes the pandemic combined with a restriction on international travel led to home buyers re-evaluating their priorities.

“You’d have some people in densely populated cities thinking a country change wouldn’t be a bad idea, while there would be others realising that travelling won’t be an option for at least a couple of years,” he said.

“They would’ve looked around Australia and considered buying an investment home, or a second residence they could renovate.”

Core Logic’s head of research Eliza Owen said price growth in regional Australia was “in a league of their own”, with December’s data showing a national increase of 6.9 per cent in value for regional dwellings.

“But even more impressive than value changes in 2020, is the return that some areas have shown in the longer term.” Ms Owen said in her weekly Property Pulse report.

“Across Queensland, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast have seen long term growth rates align more closely with average increases across the capital city sub markets (1.5%).

“But further to this, the 10 year annualised growth rates have surpassed the increases in every other capital city and regional sub market across the sunshine state.”

The latest REA Market Trends report shows all Queensland regions, except for Cairns, recorded house price growth in the past 12 months.

Among the top performers were Outback Queensland (+25.4%), the Sunshine Coast (+7.9%), Central Queensland (+6.6%), the Gold Coast and Darling Downs-Maranoa (+6.1%), Mackay-Isaac-Whitsundays (+5.4%) and Townsville (+4.8%).

REGIONAL QUEENSLAND’S RISING MARKETS

WESTERN DOWNS: Dalby

SUNSHINE COAST: Alexandra Headland, Palmwoods, Beerwah, Warana, Caloundra, Caloundra West, Mooloolaba, Eumundi, Maleny, Marcoola, Maroochydore, Mount Coolum, Wurtulla, Yandina

TOOWOOMBA: Centenary Heights, East Toowoomba, Glenvale, Highfields, Mount Lofty, Newtown, North Toowoomba, Wilsonton

GOLD COAST: Bonogin, Main Beach, Maudsland, Mermaid Waters, Nerang, Tugun, Upper Coomera

TOWNSVILLE: Aitkenvale, Annandale, Bushland Beach, Idalia, Kirwan, Mount Louisa

GLADSTONE: Agnes Waters, Boyne Island, Calliope, Kin Kora, New Auckland, South Gladstone

MACKAY: Andergrove, Blacks Beach, Bucasia, Ooralea, South Mackay, West Mackay

ROCKHAMPTON: Berserker, Gracemere, Lammermoor, Norman Gardens, Yeppoon

GYMPIE: Cooloola Cove, Gympie, Southside, Tin Can Bay

BUNDABERG: Avenell Heights, Bundaberg South, Burnett Heads

NOOSA: Cooroy, Sunshine Beach

CENTRAL HIGHLANDS: Blackwater, Emerald

FRASER COAST: Burrum Heads, Scarness

CAIRNS: Gordonvale

SOUTH BURNETT: Kingaroy

WHITSUNDAYS: Bowen

SOUTHERN DOWNS: Warwick

MOUNT ISA: Mount Isa

TABLELANDS: Mareeba