Dalby police nab alleged drug drivers in weekend blitz

POLICE ON PATROL: Three people were intercepted by police for the purpose of a random drug test over the weekend. Picture: Richard Jupe

FOLLOWING a long week at work, three drivers have run the gauntlet and been apprehended by Dalby police for allegedly drug driving.

It will be alleged on Friday October 30, a 39-year-old Chinchilla woman was intercepted in Dalby about 9pm for the purpose of a roadside drug test.

The woman allegedly tested positive for a relevant drug, with her saliva sent away to Queensland Health for further testing.

Just over an hour later a 57-year-old Kaimkillenbun man was intercepted in Dalby for a roadside drug test, and allegedly returned a positive reading for a relevant drug.

His result was sent to Queensland Health for further testing.

The following day about 10.20pm, a 26-year-old Dalby man was apprehended by police along Roche St for a random drug test.

The man allegedly returned a positive reading, with his results sent away to Queensland Health as well.

All drivers will face Dalby Magistrates Court at a later date depending on the results.

Acting senior sergeant Tony Logue said the apprehension of drug drivers was a common occurrence for Dalby police, with these alleged offenders apprehended during regular patrols throughout the weekend.

Southern region police recently closed a three-month operation aimed at reducing road trauma, entitled Operation Sierra Protect.

Across the three-month operation, nearly 105,000 random breath tests were conducted which detected 727 alleged drink drivers.

More than 9,200 drivers were detected speeding and nearly 200 traffic infringement notices were issued for using a mobile phone.

Inspector Lukia Serafim said while police were actively patrolling the region to reduce road trauma, everyone has a role to play.

"We want people to make smart decisions on our roads knowing that one bad decision could affect your life or the lives of others forever," he said.

"It's also important people drive to the conditions they are presented with on the roads."