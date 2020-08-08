Dalby P-plater hoon faces court, cops hefty fine

TWO burnouts have cost Joel William Heeman more than what he bargained for as he faced Dalby Magistrates Court for two driving offences.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court Heeman was seen turning right onto Blaxland South Road in a maroon Holden Commodore by several witnesses on July 3.

The court heard at 4.30pm witnesses saw Heeman take off down the road at “sufficiently high speeds”, and the back wheels of the vehicle lost contact with the road.

When he did a second burnout, smoke was emitted from the vehicle and stones and rocks were expelled.

On July 8, police attended a Bunya Street address and were greeted by a 29-year-old female who identified herself as Heeman’s partner, and said Heeman was the driver they were looking for.

Heeman admitted to driving the vehicle, but denied hearing his tyres squeal on the road.

He told police he knew he was doing a burnout at the time, and he also knew he had no P plates displayed on the car.

Heeman told the court he had “changed drivers” with his partner because she was having an asthma attack, and didn’t think about putting plates on the car.

Heeman pleaded guilty to being a P2 licence holder driving without green P plates fitted in the required way, and wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

He was fined $400, and a conviction was recorded.