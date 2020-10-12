Dalby netball talent sets eyes on states

NETBALL gun, Georgia Lindsay is one step closer her goal of playing for Queensland after scoring a spot on the Darling Downs Panthers team.

During the 16-year-olds debut for the under 16’s Panthers team on September 27, Georgia said even though she didn’t get a chance to hit the courts, she was incredibly grateful to be chosen for the team.

“The atmosphere was crazy, and so intense, I loved every second of just being there on the bench, listening to the girls and the coaches,” she said.

“It was such a good game that I was just really excited for the girls to come so close.

“I didn’t end up getting on because the game was so close, so that was a little disappointing for me, but it was what the team needed.”

The game was a nailbiter with Panthers and USC Thunder tied during the final minute of the match, before USC came away with the win, 54-53.

Georgia said she’s determined to keep playing netball, “for as long as I can, and to get up as high up as I can.”

“I would like to make a state team whether that be with school, or through the under 16, Panthers,” she said.

“I’m pretty happy at the moment just being able to make Panthers and would love to get on the courts for them, that would be really cool, just to take that next step and take it up to the next level.”

TALENT: Georgia Lindsay scored a spot on the Darling Downs Panthers team in 2020. Pic: Darling Downs Netball Region

The fire and passion for netball is in the blood when it comes to the Lindsay’s, with Georgia’s mum coaching her from a young age.

“I started playing when I was eight… my mum used to play when she was a kid and growing up… and my older sister used to play as well, and mum coached me until I was 12,” she said.

“So mum started it all, helped me out and gave me the basics, and I went on to a different coach (at 13) which was pretty cool.”

“I did all my junior stuff in Dalby, playing junior representatives, and then four years ago I started playing for Highfields in Toowoomba.”

A confessed “netball head,” Georgia said she’s always loved netball, as she’s always leaning new things and being challenge to grow as a player.

“I just think it’s such a competitive sport, and there’s so many talented people playing that it just pushes you to strive to be your best,” she said.

“I have always loved it, I’m a bit of a netball head - I follow the Suncorp Super Netball, I’m always watching it with mum, and I just love it, it’s a really good team sport.”

The under 16 Panthers have five games left in the season and Georgia is keen to get on the courts to help her team bring home a win for the Darling Downs.