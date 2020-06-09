Dalby musician advocating for rural towns

RURAL communities have faced a series of disasters throughout 2020, including droughts, floods, bushfires and COVID-19.

Kadi Lillis was surprised and excited to hear that her song One Day Closer to Rain made it to the finals of Western Downs Regional Council’s Groovin’ in the Garagecompetition.

“I was just like, wow,” she said.

“It’s probably one of the first times I’ve put one of my first original songs out into the open.

“It finally feels like I’m going somewhere with my music.”

The 21-year-old from Dalby wrote the song during the dust storms in late 2019 to try and boost the morale of her community.

“It really hit home about where the land was at this time and how relentless the drought is at the moment. We’re all still hanging in there.”

Miss Lillis grew up in a rural area and was exposed to music from a young age.

But it wasn’t until she was 14 years old did she pick up the guitar.

“If I wanted to play music I had to make it,” she said.

Her parents did not know about her musical passions until she built up the confidence to tell them at 18 years of age.

Since then, she has played at community events, pubs and has been a roadie for her father, Kieran.

“I’ve got my parents to thank for a lot of things but particularly for supporting my music.”

The pinnacle of her career so far was being invited by country music singer, Brad Butcher, to play in Brisbane.

“That was pretty special for him to invite me up to play some original songs,” she said.

She would like to tour the country one day to bring her music to other rural towns.

“A concert can bring so much life back to the community. They might be small but they’ve got a big heart, that’s what’s so special about them.”

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting will open Monday, June 15 with the public able to choose their favourite via a Facebook poll and help pick a winner.