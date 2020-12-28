Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

IN COURT: Andrea Maria Durrant faced Dalby Magistrates Court on two charges on December 15. Picture: File

A drunk Dalby mum’s boozy drive to order takeaway food ended in her being arrested at a cafe.

Andrea Maria Durrant, 43, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15 charged with driving under the influence of liquor and obstructing police.

Durrant’s drunken afternoon drive to the Butcher’s Pantry came to an abrupt end at 5.50pm on the offence date, when police were called about a suspected drink driver.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said witnesses discovered Durrant was heavily intoxicated when they delivered food to her car.

They eventually convinced Durrant to leave her vehicle, where she sat on the ground until police arrived.

The court heard Durrant was observed to be “grossly intoxicated”, slurring her words, and appeared to have dilated pupils.

“The defendant appeared to not recognise police or understand what was happening,” senior constable Tahana said.

“Police conducted a roadside breath test which returned a reading well in excess of the high limit.”

The court heard Durrant started swearing at police when they detained her, saying “don’t f---ing touch me”, “f--- off”, and “you’re a f---ing d--k”.

Dalby Magistrates Court.

Senior constable Tahana said she was then charged with obstructing police, and continued to be belligerent towards them.

She later told police she only had “four drinks”, and couldn’t explain how she ended up at the cafe.

A further analysis of her breath returned a reading of 0.230, more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Solicitor Jessica Hine said the married mother of two was extremely remorseful for her actions, and personally apologised to police following the incident.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Durrant she returned a significant reading, and was detected under “concerning circumstances”.

Durrant pleaded guilty to both charges and was given 40 hours community service for obstructing police.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

She was then disqualified for 18 months for driving UIL, and sentenced to nine months probation.

A conviction was recorded.