Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Laura Florence May Laurie faced Dalby Magistrates Court on wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke. Picture: File
IN COURT: Laura Florence May Laurie faced Dalby Magistrates Court on wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke. Picture: File
Crime

Dalby mum rips skid in front of police after partner ‘disobeys’ her

Sam Turner
9th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER becoming enraged when she heard her car’s plates would be confiscated, a Dalby mum ripped a skid in her Holden Commodore in a defiant act of protest against police.

Laura Florence May Laurie faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke from her vehicle on September 15.

The court heard about the incident along Bunya St after police intercepted a Holden Commodore in relation to a traffic offence.

About 3.25pm, Laurie arrived at the scene after her partner was arrested by police as he was the driver of the vehicle.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said Laurie has then started the vehicle, after she overheard police stating they would seize the vehicle’s registration plates.

“Police had a conversation with her where she verbally abused them and accelerated rapidly, causing a loud revving noise to be emitted from the engine and the vehicle to swerve sideways, causing skids marks in the dust,” she said.

“The defendant continued to drive the vehicle at speed, revving the engine loudly along Bunya St.”

READ MORE:

Teenager’s epic journey home from France during pandemic

180+ PHOTOS: Chinchilla punters hit the track in style

APPLY NOW: Rural counselling applications open for providers

The court heard police attended her home later on, where she continued to abuse police, telling them they would not be confiscating the vehicle’s plates.

She went onto tell police her boyfriend should be charged if he took the vehicle without her permission.

Senior constable Tahana said she later told police she acted out of frustration, but was aware that it was an offence to drive in that manner.

She was then issued with a 90-day immobilisation of the vehicle and given a notice to appear.

Representing herself, Laurie told the court she had told her partner not to drive her car, and said she was “pissed off” and “cranky”.

The day of the offence she told him to “run” and pick her children up from school, however she then received a phone call about him being pulled over by police.

Laurie said she got “severely angry” because he “disobeyed” her, however she admitted she shouldn’t have taken out her frustration on police.

She pleaded guilty and was fined $325, with a conviction recorded.

dalby crime dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

        Premium Content Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

        News The teenager and 27-year-old mother of the child have been granted bail to appear in court later this month.

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground

        Teen rushed to hospital after motorbike crash east of Chinchilla

        Premium Content Teen rushed to hospital after motorbike crash east of...

        News Teenager injured in motorbike crash east of Chinchilla.

        CAUTION: Dunmore residents urged be wary of fire

        CAUTION: Dunmore residents urged be wary of fire

        News UPDATE: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is urging the following residents...