Dalby mum rips skid in front of police after partner ‘disobeys’ her

IN COURT: Laura Florence May Laurie faced Dalby Magistrates Court on wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke. Picture: File

AFTER becoming enraged when she heard her car’s plates would be confiscated, a Dalby mum ripped a skid in her Holden Commodore in a defiant act of protest against police.

Laura Florence May Laurie faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke from her vehicle on September 15.

The court heard about the incident along Bunya St after police intercepted a Holden Commodore in relation to a traffic offence.

About 3.25pm, Laurie arrived at the scene after her partner was arrested by police as he was the driver of the vehicle.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said Laurie has then started the vehicle, after she overheard police stating they would seize the vehicle’s registration plates.

“Police had a conversation with her where she verbally abused them and accelerated rapidly, causing a loud revving noise to be emitted from the engine and the vehicle to swerve sideways, causing skids marks in the dust,” she said.

“The defendant continued to drive the vehicle at speed, revving the engine loudly along Bunya St.”

The court heard police attended her home later on, where she continued to abuse police, telling them they would not be confiscating the vehicle’s plates.

She went onto tell police her boyfriend should be charged if he took the vehicle without her permission.

Senior constable Tahana said she later told police she acted out of frustration, but was aware that it was an offence to drive in that manner.

She was then issued with a 90-day immobilisation of the vehicle and given a notice to appear.

Representing herself, Laurie told the court she had told her partner not to drive her car, and said she was “pissed off” and “cranky”.

The day of the offence she told him to “run” and pick her children up from school, however she then received a phone call about him being pulled over by police.

Laurie said she got “severely angry” because he “disobeyed” her, however she admitted she shouldn’t have taken out her frustration on police.

She pleaded guilty and was fined $325, with a conviction recorded.