Dalby mum in court over slogging woman’s face at Macca’s

A Dalby mum was slammed by a magistrate for getting into a fight at “one of the best McDonald’s in the state”.

Stacey Maree Towns, 36, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 23 charged with committing a public nuisance.

The court heard police attended Dalby McDonald’s about 3am on January 1 in relation to a disturbance.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Witnesses told police Towns had arrived at the restaurant and encountered two people she had argued with earlier in the night.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Towns approached one of the women and instigated an argument, with another woman attempting to intervene.

Sergeant Brady told the court Towns pushed this person on the floor, and had fallen to the ground in the process.

The court heard security then attempted to separate both parties.

Sergeant Brady said Towns then stood up and struck the other woman in the face with a closed fist while she was looking the other way.

Witnesses stated Towns then exited McDonald’s and left in a car.

Towns was later located by police and was unable to provide a lawful excuse for her actions.

The court heard Towns had committed this offence on a probation order.

Defence solicitor Jessica Hine said the 36-year-old mother of eight had been involved in a disagreement with the other parties earlier in the evening.

Ms Hine said Towns has since referred herself Lives Lived Well to address her problems with alcohol.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said it was disturbing how many times she heard of violent incidents at “one of the best McDonald’s” she had even been to in Queensland.

“I don’t know why anyone would want to play up there, because it really is a good McDonald’s,” she said.

“The amount of times I hear where McDonald’s Dalby is one of the locations where people misbehave is quite disturbing.”

Magistrate Mossop cited Towns’ previous history, which included court appearances for wilful damage and public nuisance.

Towns pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months imprisonment, suspended for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

Follow the Dalby Herald on Instagram @dalbyherald and Twitter @DalbyHerald

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription