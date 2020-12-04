Dalby mum in court for third public brawl this year

A DALBY mum who had previously been sentenced for public fights at Foodworks and Dalby Shoppingworld has faced court again for an early morning street brawl.

Amber Rose Cubby faced court this month, charged with one count of public nuisance on July 19.

The court heard that police attended a disturbance in Dalby, where they spoke to Cubby about what she referred to as a "consensual fight" between her and another person.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the other person told police she was involved in a fight with Cubby, with a witness providing more information to police on October 9.

The witness said he had been walking down a Dalby street with the person involved, where they observed Cubby with a group of women standing outside a house.

The witness said he observed the other person exchange words with Cubby, and invited her out to the front by stating "come on then".

Senior constable Tahana said the witnesses saw both parties exchange blows in the early morning street fight.

Cubby spoke to police following the new information, and still said the fight was consensual.

The court heard of Cubby's previous public nuisance offences, involving a punch-up in the Dalby Shoppingworld car park on May 1, and a brawl inside the Dalby Foodworks on June 7.

Solicitor Michael McElhinny said the 29-year-old mother of five admits she had got into a fight in a public place, and was pleading guilty at the first possible opportunity.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Cubby she needed help for her anger management, and that she was becoming a violent person.

Cubby pleaded guilty and was given six months probation.

A conviction wasn't recorded.