Dalby mum accused of attempted hit and run with kids in car

A Dalby mother who allegedly tried to run over a man while her children were in the car has applied to have her bail varied in court.

The 32-year-old woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 20, charged with the serious assault of a person over 60, two counts of the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (domestic violence offence), and two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Police will allege on February 14, the woman threatened to run over the aggrieved before she entered her car, drove on the wrong side of the road, and then demanded the victim to get in the car.

It’s alleged she began yelling abuse while driving and nearly had a head on collision, and drove on the wrong side of the road again.

It will be alleged her children were in the car at the time of the incident.

This harrowing morning is alleged to have taken place on a day widely celebrated for love.

The woman had signed into a bail agreement following her arrest, to reside in south east Queensland.

Represented by Jessica Hine of Peters Criminal Lawyers, the woman applied to have her bail varied to allow her to stay in Dalby.

Ms Hine said the main reason for the variation was to gain employment, and become settled in Dalby to be in a stable position to care for her children.

The court heard her children had been relocated by child safety with the woman receiving limited visitation.

Ms Hine told the court her client had been unable to drive due to her bail conditions, and was now heavily reliant on public transport.

She said the woman had been engaging in mental health treatment outside of the Western Downs, but preferred assistance in Dalby.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said there was no evidence before the courts that mental health treatment had taken place.

The court heard part of the conditions of her bail to provide evidence of engagement, as well as a mental health treatment plan.

Sergeant Brady told the court there needed to be an updated document that detailed what had been occurring, and said the certificate tendered was a draft of the proposed plan.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop cited the plan was dated in January, and said the woman hadn’t complied with her bail.

She clarified a medical examination needed to take place in seven days of her release for the purpose of engaging a mental health assessment to be tendered to police.

The woman told the court the next available appointment when she was granted bail was after the seven day period.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Ms Hine her considerations for bail were to protect people, and not just be “more convenient” for the woman, and said there had been no update since her last appearance in court.

She said until there was something independent of the woman that she came to the doctor, explained her offending, and reviewed her mental health plan, she couldn’t grant a variation to bail.



The matter was then adjourned to May 11.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription