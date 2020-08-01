Menu
BAD CHOICE: A man was given an ultimatum regarding his drug use. Picture: iStock
Crime

Dalby man’s lie to police about drug use backfires

Meg Gannon
1st Aug 2020 12:00 PM
FREEDOM or drugs, that’s the ultimatum that was given to Christopher Slade Morgan when he appeared before Dalby Magistrates Court.

The court heard that at 11.15pm on the offence date police were conducting patrols in Dalby when they spotted the defendant and two males standing on the corner of Drayton Street and Flinders Lane.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court when the defendant saw police approaching them, he turned and began to walk away, flicking an item into the bushes as he went.

The court heard police could smell drugs in the area, and located a joint with about 0.9g of marijuana on the ground where the defendant had flicked an item earlier.

When asked by police, Morgan said he had flicked a cigarette into the bushes, however no cigarettes were found.

Dashcam footage from the police vehicle confirmed the defendant had flicked the joint onto the ground.

Duty lawyer Phil Stainton told the court Morgan was seeing a drug counsellor as a part of a parole order.

Mr Stainton instructed that Morgan had been clean for a while but had been drinking, and was handed a joint that he accepted, which Mr Stainton acknowledged was a “stupid thing to do”.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Morgan he had two choices when it came to his drug addiction.

“You have a joint and jail keys in one hand and freedom in the other,” she said.

“Which one do you want?”

Morgan pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.

He was fined $450 and a conviction was recorded.

