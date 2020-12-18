Menu
BIG MAC, BIG REWARD: Dalby man Lester Bair won $10,000 by picking up a Big Mac Meal from Grand Central McDonald's. Picture: Contributed
Dalby man’s huge $10k win from Big Mac

Sam Turner
18th Dec 2020 9:26 AM
A CRAVING for a Big Mac has led to a huge win for one lucky customer after he walked away with $10,000.

Dalby man Lester Bair had a hunger for a meal from the fast food establishment this month in Toowoomba, and was hit with the potentially life changing news.

“I can’t believe that I won $10,000 at Grand Central McDonald’s,” he said.

Dalby man Lester Bair with his lucky receipt. Picture: Contributed
“It’s a truly surreal feeling and I was so surprised after only entering once on a whim!

“With a big family, this money will be a great help for the future.”

McDonald’s latest summer promotion has been created to aid families during an expensive Christmas season, with winners sharing up to $3.1 million throughout December.

