Dalby man spends New Years in cell for alcohol offence

ARRESTED: A Dalby man spent NYE 2020 in lock up after being arrested for an alcohol related offence. Pic: Supplied

ARRESTED: A Dalby man spent NYE 2020 in lock up after being arrested for an alcohol related offence. Pic: Supplied

After being arrested by police on New Years Eve, when the clock struck midnight a Dalby man brought in the New Year at the Dalby Police Station.

When officers were called to Drayton and Cunningham St at 10.03pm on Thursday December 1, they arrested a man for allegedly committing an alcohol related offence.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the man was also issued with a liquor infringement notice and will have a date with the Dalby Magistrates Court.