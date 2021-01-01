Menu
ARRESTED: A Dalby man spent NYE 2020 in lock up after being arrested for an alcohol related offence. Pic: Supplied
News

Dalby man spends New Years in cell for alcohol offence

Peta McEachern
1st Jan 2021 12:34 PM
After being arrested by police on New Years Eve, when the clock struck midnight a Dalby man brought in the New Year at the Dalby Police Station.

When officers were called to Drayton and Cunningham St at 10.03pm on Thursday December 1, they arrested a man for allegedly committing an alcohol related offence.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the man was also issued with a liquor infringement notice and will have a date with the Dalby Magistrates Court.

