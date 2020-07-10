Dalby man showed 'love' for partner by supplying drugs

CHAD Ian Rush's love language was that of supplying marijuana to his long-term partner and mother of his children, until police raided his house and discovered a covert drug operation running from his back shed.

The Dalby Magistrates Court heard when police swooped in on Rush's Katherine Street home last month, they found a number of drugs and relevant utensils, and evidence that Rush, 39, had been giving drugs to his girlfriend.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court police conducted a search warrant on Rush's address and found a number of drug utensils in his bedroom, including a glass pipe, a tupperware container with marijuana inside, a grinder, a clip seal bad with 5.2 grams of marijuana, a second clip seal bag with 228 grams of marijuana and a group of four clip seal bags with 28 grams of marijuana.

In Rush's back shed they went onto find seven bags with nearly 200 grams of marijuana inside, two boxes containing clip seal bags, digital scales, two boxes filled with cryovac bags, and one box of aluminium foil.

In total, police found 460 grams of marijuana.

In an interview with police, Rush admitted he would purchase a "pound" of marijuana at a time because it was "cheaper", and would package it in small bags for personal use for himself and his partner.

He told police he used to foil exclusively to wrap marijuana in for his partner, and denied supplying to anyone else except his partner.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham told Magistrate Tracy Mossop Rush had been in a relationship with his partner for 14 years and had four kids together.

Ms Graham said Rush had sustained a back injury while working at the Oakey Abattoir in 2013, and since had used marijuana when pain medication "isn't cutting it".

Ms Graham told the court Rush was "not a young man anymore", but had proven that he was a person that could stay out of trouble.

Ms Mossop said his injury could not be taken as the reason for his drug use, as his criminal history with drug charges predated his 2013 injury.

Ms Mossop reprimanded the defendant for not being a better example for his children.

Rush pleaded guilty to possessing utensils that had been used, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs.

He was sentenced to five months imprisonment wholly suspended for an operation period of 12 months.

Convictions were recorded.