Dalby man sentenced for grievous bodily harm faces court again

IN COURT AGAIN: Jai Douglas Wright faced Dalby Magistrates Court on September 8, charged with three drug related offences. Picture: File

A DALBY man previously sentenced for grievous bodily harm in District Court has faced the magistrate once again, after a search warrant uncovered a hidden drug stash.

Jai Douglas Wright, 30, faced court charged with the possession of dangerous drugs and utensils, and the possession of property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug crime.

Dalby Magistrates Court heard the defendant’s property was searched by police on July 24 about 10.24am at an address on Dan St.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said the defendant was present during the raid, with varying amounts of cannabis found in the kitchen, bedroom and laundry.

A homemade Dare iced coffee bong, herb grinder, silver pipe, and scales were also found by police, with Wright making admissions to owning them.

Defence lawyer Michael McIlhenny told the court the former labourer was a single father, and had been cooperative with authorities during search.

In his final submissions he told the court fines would be in range for his client’s offences.

Magistrate Roger Stark acknowledged Wright’s prior convictions, which included being sentenced in the district court for one count of grievous bodily harm.

Wright pleaded guilty and was fined $600 for all charges.

All items were forfeited to police, with convictions being recorded.