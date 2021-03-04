Menu
VIA VIDEO LINK: Ethan Robert Holland appeared in Dalby Magistrates Court by video on March 2. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Dalby man ‘racially’ abused juvenile in broad daylight

Sam Turner
4th Mar 2021 2:39 PM
A group of juveniles were subject to racial abuse outside a service station by a Dalby man on his way to court.

Ethan Robert Holland, 25, faced Dalby Magistrates Court via video link on March 2, charged with committing a public nuisance.

The court heard police were called at the BP service station along Drayton St about 8.35am on January 29 in relation to a disturbance.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said the attending officers didn’t find anything upon arrival, but were made aware of the altercation by witnesses.

Sergeant Brady said police reviewed CCTV footage showed a group of youths walking along the footpath at the fuel station, with one of the juveniles on a pushbike.

The court heard Holland had attempted to enter the servo, with the youths walking away from the car while the defendant exited his vehicle to follow them.

When questioned by police, Holland made admissions to having a brief altercation with the children, and said they were “cheeky c---s”, and were “mouthing off”.

Sergeant Brady said police took up with the juveniles, with one recalling Holland yelling at him and his mates from the defendant’s car.

“The witnesses then informed police the defendant had been yelling and swearing at them, using the words ‘f---’, ‘s---’, and ‘c---’, and repeatedly calling one of the juveniles a ‘black dog’,” he said.

The court heard Holland had been recently sentenced to a term of imprisonment for disqualified driving offences.

Solicitor Jessica Hine appeared as a friend of the court on behalf of Holland, and told the court the offence occurred prior to a sentencing hearing scheduled for the 25-year-old father.

She told the court he had shown remorse and made full admissions to police.

Sergeant Brady submitted for fines or a custodial sentence which wouldn’t interfere with his parole release date, stating his offence involved “swearing at juveniles” and “racial comments”.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Holland she was sick of people referring to each other by colour, and said “at the end of the day we’re all people”.

“You stop creating racism one way, and people will stop creating racism the other way,” she said.

Holland pleaded guilty and was convicted and not further punished.

A conviction was recorded.

