DOUBLE WHAMMY: A 25-year-old Dalby man allegedly hurled abuse at schoolchildren when he was travelling to court. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Dalby man allegedly raged at school kids on way to court

Peta McEachern
30th Jan 2021 4:31 PM
A 25-year-old Dalby man allegedly hurled abuse at schoolchildren when he was travelling to court, adding more charges to his rap sheet.

A Dalby police spokesman said the young man was charged with public nuisance after he allegedly verbally abused schoolchildren while yelling from his mother’s car.

The spokesman said the road rage incident occurred at about 8.30am on Friday, January 29, on Patten St.

The Dalby man told officers a child had cut in front of the car on a bike.

