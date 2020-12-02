Dalby man allegedly linked to silenced gun applies for bail

A DALBY man whose fingerprints were allegedly found on a silenced firearm after police stormed a home has been refused bail in court.

Dean Edward Charles Cubby is currently in custody following his June 12 arrest where he was charged with 10 offences including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing shortened firearms, and weapons.

Solicitor Claire Graham represented Cubby in his absence on December 1 in Dalby Magistrates Court, on instructions to apply for bail.

Ms Graham tendered a draft of conditions her client would adhere to if he was granted bail. including staying at a particular address, maintaining a curfew, signing into the Dalby police station, and drug testing among, other things.

The court heard about the raid on Dalby residence which led to Cubby’s arrest and the discovery of a number items that were declared by an occupant of the residence.

Ms Graham told the court he maintained residence elsewhere but had stayed there, which doesn’t necessarily make him an occupier in her submissions.

“The crux of my application is on the basis of delay, as he’s been in custody now … for six months,” she said.

“We’ve had a brief of evidence, there’s been nothing on an update on when the ballistics or when the drugs are going to be analysed.

“There’s no information as to how much longer the matter is going to take.”

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady maintained his rejection of bail, telling the court Cubby had been on a supreme court suspended sentence since 2018, which is set to finish in 2022.

“He has already committed further offences, and been sentenced to imprisonment since that suspended sentence, that was put in place for drug related offending,” he said.

“This is not possession of a simple weapon, this is a shortened firearm with a silencer, his fingerprints are placed on it, located under a mattress that he is alleged to be sleeping in.

“He didn’t make any admissions to it, we didn’t need that, because his fingerprints were on it.”

The prosecution's affidavit read to the court stated he allegedly lied to police, and told them he had no knowledge of the firearm’s existence.

Sergeant Brady said the supreme court sentence still had to be actioned, as he’s been sentenced to imprisonment for drug related offending, and breaching bail conditions.

He told the court Cubby had 14 bail breaches since 2015, with the proposed address supplied in his application having ties to recent drug offending.

Magistrate Mossop said it was the serious nature of offences that were of greater concern, relating to his alleged ties to a silenced short firearm, and drug possession.

She told the court Cubby was an unacceptable risk of committing another offence, and refused his bail application.

Cubby’s matter was adjourned to January 5.