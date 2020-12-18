Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GOING TO COURT: Two men will be facing Dalby Magistrates Court in the new year. Picture: iStock
GOING TO COURT: Two men will be facing Dalby Magistrates Court in the new year. Picture: iStock
Crime

Dalby man allegedly found with almost half a kilo of marijuana

Sam Turner
18th Dec 2020 2:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Dalby man allegedly try to flee from police before he was caught with nearly half a kilogram of drugs.

Police intercepted two men aged 35 and 32 driving along Drayton St about 9.15am on December 16 for a random licence check.

It will be alleged the 35-year-old passenger attempted to exit the car before being prevented by police.

More than 449g of marijuana was allegedly found inside a backpack in the vehicle belonging to the passenger.

The 32-year-old driver was also drug tested, and allegedly returned a positive to a relevant drug.

Both men will face Dalby Magistrates Court on January 27, 2021.

dalby crime dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        Premium Content Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        News Queensland’s frontline responders are being sexually assaulted, abused and bullied, damning new investigations reveal.

        Seven Chinchilla crims who spent time in jail during 2020

        Premium Content Seven Chinchilla crims who spent time in jail during 2020

        News MULTIPLE Chinchilla locals spent time behind bars this year, from well-established...

        NAMED: Men who faced Chinchilla court for violent acts

        Premium Content NAMED: Men who faced Chinchilla court for violent acts

        News THE Chinchilla courts heard distressing cases