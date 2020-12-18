Dalby man allegedly found with almost half a kilo of marijuana

GOING TO COURT: Two men will be facing Dalby Magistrates Court in the new year. Picture: iStock

A Dalby man allegedly try to flee from police before he was caught with nearly half a kilogram of drugs.

Police intercepted two men aged 35 and 32 driving along Drayton St about 9.15am on December 16 for a random licence check.

It will be alleged the 35-year-old passenger attempted to exit the car before being prevented by police.

More than 449g of marijuana was allegedly found inside a backpack in the vehicle belonging to the passenger.

The 32-year-old driver was also drug tested, and allegedly returned a positive to a relevant drug.

Both men will face Dalby Magistrates Court on January 27, 2021.