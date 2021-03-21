Dalby Library relocated during precinct redevelopment

Asian man university student choosing and picking off book from bookshelf in college library for education research. Bestseller collection in bookstore. Scholarship or educational opportunity concepts

The redevelopment of MyALL 107 began in Dalby prompting the library to close its doors and temporarily relocate to the Findex Building on Drayton Street.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said it was exciting to see the wheels turning on the major project.

“This is a massive project which is going to deliver an exciting, modern and reinvigorated cultural precinct for the region, which is going to be a huge benefit to our community for generations to come,” Mr McVeigh said.

“Our community can continue to access library resources and services throughout the construction period, before the library moves back into a fantastic new facility when the redevelopment is complete.

“We’re working towards opening in the temporary facility on Monday 12 April, and we are looking forward to welcoming the community back with fun activities and programs in a few weeks’ time.”

The massive development has also affected the Dalby Cinema which will be closed until the project is completed, and the 4DDD Community Radio team will be relocated to the Dalby Showgrounds

The council is currently working with stakeholders to determine arrangements for Gallery 107 @ Dalby to use the Marble Street Arts Centre.