Dalby houses most dangerous rail crossings in Darling Downs

Remain vigilant when approaching level crossings, particularly the crossings at Condamine Street and Cunningham Street.

NEARLY a dozen Dalby drivers have almost been struck by a train in recent months as a result of speeding over the rail crossings on Condamine and Cunningham Streets.

Local rail freight company, Aurizon, is urging the community to slow down and be patient at level crossings.

Aurizon's Regional Operations Manager Kev Taske says the Condamine Street and Cunningham Street level crossings have the highest rate of near misses along the rail corridor on the Darling Downs.

"Our train drivers have experienced eleven serious near misses in recent months with motorists choosing to take risks at these level crossings rather than waiting for our trains to pass," Mr Taske said.

"This risky behaviour to beat our trains could have resulted in eleven devastating outcomes for members of our community and our train drivers.

"We appreciate the time added to people's journeys as they wait for a train to pass, however it is crucial that all motorists be patient and put the safety of themselves, their passengers and our drivers first.

"It only takes two minutes for a train to pass through the level crossings and that's a small price to pay when you consider the alternatives.

"Our train drivers cannot swerve to miss you and they cannot stop quickly.

"Please slow down, be patient and plan ahead to allow extra time for your journey. Our train drivers rely on the community to make safe choices at level crossings and to obey the law."

Aurizon's message to the community is simple: Always approach level crossings cautiously and stop, look, listen and think so that you, your passengers and the train drivers can stay safe.

Aurizon has Rail Safety animation to help educate the community about level crossing safety, available on YouTube.