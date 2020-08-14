Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Remain vigilant when approaching level crossings, particularly the crossings at Condamine Street and Cunningham Street.
Remain vigilant when approaching level crossings, particularly the crossings at Condamine Street and Cunningham Street.
News

Dalby houses most dangerous rail crossings in Darling Downs

Meg Gannon
13th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NEARLY a dozen Dalby drivers have almost been struck by a train in recent months as a result of speeding over the rail crossings on Condamine and Cunningham Streets.

Local rail freight company, Aurizon, is urging the community to slow down and be patient at level crossings.

Aurizon's Regional Operations Manager Kev Taske says the Condamine Street and Cunningham Street level crossings have the highest rate of near misses along the rail corridor on the Darling Downs.

"Our train drivers have experienced eleven serious near misses in recent months with motorists choosing to take risks at these level crossings rather than waiting for our trains to pass," Mr Taske said.

"This risky behaviour to beat our trains could have resulted in eleven devastating outcomes for members of our community and our train drivers.

"We appreciate the time added to people's journeys as they wait for a train to pass, however it is crucial that all motorists be patient and put the safety of themselves, their passengers and our drivers first.

"It only takes two minutes for a train to pass through the level crossings and that's a small price to pay when you consider the alternatives.

"Our train drivers cannot swerve to miss you and they cannot stop quickly.

"Please slow down, be patient and plan ahead to allow extra time for your journey. Our train drivers rely on the community to make safe choices at level crossings and to obey the law."

Aurizon's message to the community is simple: Always approach level crossings cautiously and stop, look, listen and think so that you, your passengers and the train drivers can stay safe.

Aurizon has Rail Safety animation to help educate the community about level crossing safety, available on YouTube.

aurizon dalby railway line

Just In

    How to tell you are affluent

    How to tell you are affluent
    • 14th Aug 2020 9:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby mum launches social media campaign to support local business

        Premium Content Dalby mum launches social media campaign to support local...

        News MEET the Dalby mum using social media to support local businesses during the pandemic.

        Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

        Premium Content Chinchilla man smashes front door in jealous rage

        News A FATHER smashed in his ex-partners friends door after finding out she stayed the...

        A series of burnouts left this Miles man in hot water

        Premium Content A series of burnouts left this Miles man in hot water

        News THE young man told the court he was angry after a bad day at work and took it out...

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        Qld continues COVID-free streak

        News No new Queensland community COVID-19 cases for 12th day in a row