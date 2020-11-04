Dalby drug dealers lacing marijuana with ice, magistrate says

LACED DRUGS: A Dalby Magistrate has warned offenders that the marijuana they buy may be laced with methamphetamines as well. Picture: File

LACED DRUGS: A Dalby Magistrate has warned offenders that the marijuana they buy may be laced with methamphetamines as well. Picture: File

A DALBY Magistrate has warned offenders about their marijuana being laced with ice after several drug drivers were unaware they tested positive for meth.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop noticed the disturbing pattern emerging during court on Tuesday, November 3, when three drug drivers said they were “surprised” at how they tested positive to meth.

Dane Arthur Lee was the first to face Magistrate Mossop charged with a relevant drug in his system when he was intercepted by police about 8pm on September 16.

Lee was subjected to a roadside drug test and returned a positive reading for meth and marijuana.

Lachlan Miles McCaffrey was then caught driving with a relevant drug in his system along the Warrego Highway on September 6.

Police intercepted Miles at 7.52pm for the purpose of a roadside drug test, where he returned a positive reading for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Miles told police he had only smoked “a fifth” of a joint the night prior.

Magistrate Mossop asked McCaffery if he was “surprised” by the fact two drugs were detected in his saliva, when the defendant responded that he “wasn’t aware” of that at all.

“There was methamphetamine in that cannabis, so wherever you sourced your cannabis from, there was methamphetamine in it,” she said.

“It’s quite common practice for cannabis to be laced with methamphetamines by members who supply this dangerous drug.”

She went on to tell McCaffery that even if he thought he was enjoying “a bit of weed”, it would most likely be marijuana laced with ice.

“If that’s not an incentive to deter you from engaging in illicit drug use, I don’t know what is,” she said.



“Because when you see the difference between these two drugs, and you know the difference from what medical people tell you, then you’d want to stay well away from that drug.”

Similar cases have been heard in the past, with a supreme court judge noting this as a “distressing” suggestion during a drug trafficker’s case in Brisbane in 2016.

Owen Steven Michael Jones faced the magistrate shortly afterwards, for driving with a relevant drug in his system on September 4.

The court heard he was intercepted on Palmer St in Dalby about 11.30pm and was subjected to a roadside drug test.

Jones returned a positive reading for marijuana and methamphetamine as well, telling police he had smoked weed that morning.

Magistrate Mossop asked Jones as well if he was aware that he tested positive to methamphetamine as well, to which Jones replied he was “was surprised”.

“You haven’t heard that people lace cannabis with methamphetamine?” she asked.

“You’re the third person that’s appeared in this Dalby court, so wherever you’ve been sourcing your cannabis from … guess what, it’s laced with ice.

“That’s another good reason to stay away from cannabis.”

All three defendants pleaded guilty to one charge of driving with a relevant drug present in their system.

Lee was fined $380, and was disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

McCaffrey was fined $250, and disqualified from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Jones was fined $320, and disqualified from driving for three months with his conviction recorded.