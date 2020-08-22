Menu
JAIL: A father of two will be released from prison just before Christmas for supplying a dangerous drug. Picture: iStock
Crime

Dalby drug dealer jailed for multiple meth supplies

Meg Gannon
22nd Aug 2020 5:00 PM
ROWEN Craig Howlett will be released from prison mere days before Christmas for supplying dangerous drugs to the Western Downs community over an eight-month period.

Howlett pleaded guilty to ten counts of supplying a dangerous drug between March and November of 2018.

The court heard that Howlett was arrested after a search warrant was conducted on an address belonging to a person known to have drug intelligence.

In their house, police located Howlett’s phone locked in a safe.

Checks of the device revealed Howlett had conducted eight actual supplies of drugs, and two acts preparatory to supplying dangerous drugs.

Six out of 10 of those supplies were to the man whose house was search, and four of them were two unknown persons.

Crown prosecutor James Bishop said three of the supplies were methylamphetamine, and the remainder were an unknown dangerous drug.

Defence lawyer Frank Martin told the court his client wouldn’t reveal why he turned to drugs, however Howlett began abusing drugs in 2010, starting with marijuana and eventually graduating to methylamphetamine.

The father-of-two had tried a number of times to “get off” drugs, according to Mr Martin, and would go “cold turkey” before eventually succumbing to his addiction again.

Mr Martin said to his client’s credit, he had not reoffended since his arrest, and was regularly reporting to Chinchilla police three times a week.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said the evidence shown on Howlett’s phone proved he had an ability and a willingness to supply the drugs.

The judge told the defendant the community was “appalled” by the casual dealing of drugs.

Howlett was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, and his parole release date is set for December 20 this year.

