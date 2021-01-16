Dalby digs deep to help children affected by cancer

Demonstrating the immense generosity of Australians in times of crisis, Dalby customers have raised more than $1300 as part of Coles Group’s record-breaking fundraising appeal to help feed vulnerable Australians and families affected by childhood cancer.

Residents are being praised for their fundraising efforts, digging deep to donate to the vital cause despite the financial challenges many Queenslanders are facing due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Coles State General Manager, Jerry Farrell, said the generosity of Queensland shoppers was crucial for families and individuals experiencing hardship, and was particularly important during the Christmas period.

“While 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, it was great to see such incredible generosity from Queenslanders to provide support for families and individuals doing it tough,Mr Farrell said.

“Dalby locals in particular should be extremely proud of their efforts. It is amazing to see Dalby locals pull together and donate to Australian charities SecondBite and Redkite.”

The impressive fundraising efforts by the local community have contributed to a record-breaking $3.2 million raised across the nation in just four weeks, which helped to support food rescue organisation, SecondBite and national children’s cancer charity, Redkite.

Redkite CEO Monique Keighery said the funds of almost $1.5 million raised for Redkite, in addition to $200,000 in gift cards donated by Coles Group, will go a long way to easing the pressure on families impacted by childhood cancer.

“Across Australia, demand for our counselling and support services went up by a massive 30 per cent as families grappled with the daunting task of keeping their immunocompromised child safe during the pandemic, along with the daily struggle of paying for groceries, household bills and hospital trips,” she said.

“For families who have a child with cancer, 2020 was a devastating year but thanks to the incredibly generous support of Coles customers, Redkite will be able to stay on the frontlines to deliver the practical, emotional and financial support these families so desperately need.”