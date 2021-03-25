Dalby dancing dynamo wins once in a lifetime opportunity

WELL DONE: Penelope Josey has earned the opportunity of a lifetime after she won a Queensland ballet competition. Picture: Contributed

A budding Dalby ballerina will get the chance to learn from the best after winning a Queensland Ballet competition against competitors from across the state.

Six-year-old Penelope Josey and hundreds of children across Queensland entered the QB junior competition, and stated why they love to learn ballet.

Penelope was chosen among three other lucky winners, with regional dancers given free flights and accommodation in Brisbane.

The Western Downs dancing dynamo said it will be a dream come true to learn from a real life ballerina.

“It’s my dream to dance with QB one day and I want to learn all I can to get there,” Penelope said.

“I can’t wait to dance with Yanela and make new friends.”

Penelope Josey has won the opportunity of a lifetime.

Penelope and the three other winners will experience a repertoire class delivered by Ms Piñera at Queensland Ballet’s home studio in West End, Brisbane.

Penelope’s mother Andrea Josey will be making the trip from Dalby to share the experience with her daughter, which includes a lunch after the class with Ms Piñera and the other winners and parents.

“I feel so excited for Penelope,” Mrs Josey said.

“She loves ballet and to able to learn from a QB principal artist is such an amazing opportunity for her.

“I can’t wait to watch her learn and grow from this experience and share what she’s learnt with her friends.”

QB principal artist Yanela Piñera said she was looking forward to sharing this experience with the winners.

A world-renowned dancer, Ms Piñera started her ballet training at the age of eight in Cuba, and joined QB in 2015.

She has since performed the leading roles in Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, and The Sleeping Beauty to name a few.

“It’s so important to nurture and inspire the next generation of ballet lovers,” Ms Piñera said.

“QB holds Queensland close to its heart and is committed to providing enriching experiences for both our local and regional dancers.”

