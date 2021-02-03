Dalby court case of animal neglect goes viral on Facebook

FACEBOOK OUTCRY: Tina Broom’s case of animal neglect which was finalised in Dalby Magistrates Court has gone viral on RSPCA Queensland’s Facebook page.

A Dalby court case of appalling animal neglect has gone viral on social media after it was posted by RSPCA Queensland on Facebook.

Heard in Dalby Magistrates Court in January, the ghastly incident involved Western Downs woman Tina Broom renaming her dog Slider after it lost the use of its hind legs when it was hit by a quad bike.

RSPCA Queensland took to Facebook to share the finalised result of their case against Broom, with hundreds of users outraged at the treatment Slider received for his injuries.

🚨 RSPCA Case Finalised T. Broom represented herself in Dalby Magistrates Court in January charged with failing to... Posted by RSPCA QLD on Monday, February 1, 2021

“I hope this dog felt love when placed in the right hands after care … poor Slider, I’m so sorry the justice system failed you,” Kayley Giboulot said.

“Let’s agree the animal cruelty laws are woeful in this country and need to be revised and changed,” wrote Kaye Falls.

“No animal deserves to be treated like this, the poor baby … we need to do something and make animal [cruelty] laws much harsher,” Michelle Behan said.

“There needs to be alternative arrangements made if you’re unable to provide human medical care to an animal, regardless of intentions,” Karla Bell commented.

Slider’s injuries when he was transported to the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

The post has so far attracted more than 1,400 reactions on Facebook, with 282 comments and 72 shares.

Court documents stated Slider was seriously injured and left untreated for approximately 10 weeks in mid-2019, which resulted in paralysis in both of his hind legs.

Slider was finally transported to a veterinary clinic and then to RSPCA in September 2019, where he received treatment up until March 2020.

His condition then sadly began to deteriorate, with a decision made to euthanise Slider on humane grounds.

Broom told the court that just because she did not take Slider to the vet does not mean she didn’t love him, and said she had animals her entire life.

Slider had a new lease on life following his treatment, before he was sadly euthanized in March 2020. Picture: RSPCA

The Magistrate noted monetary constraints was Broom’s reason for why she didn’t take him to the vet, but said people who own animals have a responsibility to look after them.

Broom pleaded guilty to failing to provide appropriate treatment for an injury resulting in paralysis of both hind limbs, noting that it did not include the failure to treat the lesions.

She was ordered to pay a $2000 fine, and the total costs of the case totalling $2949.15.

Broom was then ordered to serve two years probation, to be stayed for two weeks until February 9, with an inspector to attend and approve animals.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.