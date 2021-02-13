Menu
Dalby based business, Town & Country Cleaning, have just been awarded 'Queensland's Outstanding Cleaning Company 2020'.
News

Dalby Cleaners sparkle and shine at Queensland Awards

Peta McEachern
13th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Dalby based business, Town & Country Cleaning, won ‘Queensland’s Outstanding Cleaning Company 2020’, cleaning up at the annual awards.

BEST OF THE BEST: Town & Country Cleaning owner Scott MacDougall. Pic: Supplied

The best of the best in the contract cleaning and security industry swapped their cleaning rags for glad rags to attend the Building Service Contractors Association of Australia (Queensland) gala dinner where winners of the 2020 Australian Super Excellence Awards.

Town & Country Cleaning owner Scott MacDougall said he was over the moon when he won the award, and well-deserved recognition for the efforts of his management team and staff.

“The list of finalists were large companies from Brisbane and Cairns, for our company from Dalby to even be on this list was an achievement in itself,” he said.

“To then be announced the winner, as the best in Queensland, was unexpected and fills me with overwhelming pride.

“I appreciate the efforts of this team, it’s great to be able to formally recognise their efforts in going above and beyond to ensure customer needs are met, not only from a cleaning perspective, but also ensuring that simple day-to-day supplies such as coffee and milk don’t run low”.

RUNNER UP: Eric Caramat, was a runner-up in the Individual ‘Outstanding Cleaning Operator’ for Regional Queensland. Pic: Supplied

Mr MacDougall said one of his employees, Eric Caramat, was a runner-up in the Individual ‘Outstanding Cleaning Operator’ for Regional Queensland.

“While it is expected that all cleaners operate at a high standard with attention to detail, Eric’s standards exceed what one has come to expect. He goes beyond perfectionism, because at the root of his motivation is the customer – the award says outstanding cleaning it was his exceptional customer service that has contributed to this win.” says Mr MacDougall.

“We are extremely proud that our staff have achieved such high recognition within the industry, and are also very grateful for the support we have received from our customers for both our staff and our company.”

WINNER: Coopers Gap Wind Farm. Pic: Supplied

The Excellence Awards are designed to acknowledge the outstanding contribution and achievements of employers and employees in contract cleaning and security. The awards continue to grow each year, with 175 nominations being received this year.

The Coopers Gap Wind Farm also took out the prize for the ‘Most Valuable Cleaning Team’, defeating the likes of Qantas Club, Qld University, and Sunshine Coast Plaza.

