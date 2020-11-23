Dalby car thieves set vehicle on fire after brazen break in

CAR ON FIRE: Dalby police are searching for the offenders responsible for a brazen car theft in the early hours of November 23. Picture: File

DALBY police are searching for suspects involved with setting a stolen car on fire in the early hours of this morning.

Dlaby police senior constable Brad Davidson said a black Holden Captiva was taken from a car yard on Nicholson St about 2.30am.

“The offenders have entered the secured car yard by climbing the fence,” he said.

“They’ve then used the vehicle to ram through the front gates.”

Fire crews responded to a grass fire about half an hour later along Oakwood St South, to find the vehicle had been set on fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews attended the blaze besides the railway corridor, which was extinguished about 2.30am.

Senior constable Davidson said police were reviewing forensic evidence and CCTV footage, but believe they may be linked to a series of attempted car thefts a few hours earlier.

“At approximately 11pm on November 22, two vehicles were entered into on a driveway along Condamine St,” he said.

“The offenders have entered the vehicles to steal property or take the cars themselves, however the keys weren’t in the ignition, so they weren’t stolen.”

“Police are still investigating whether these are related.”

If you have any information on these matters, please contact Policelink on 131 444.