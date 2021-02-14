Dalby business to assist $1million project to tackle invasive weed

GRANTS: Dalby Rural Supplies is set to partake in a million-dollar project to tackle invasive weeds wreaking havoc in row-cropping systems. Pic: Peter Somerville

A $1million grant has been awarded to The University of Western Australia to eradicate tillage weed wreaking havoc in row-cropping systems, and Dalby Rural Supplies has been selected as a project partner.

The project is one of nineteen that will be funded by the Federal Government following a competitive grant process to research and advance breakthrough solutions to control of some of Australia's worst established pest animals and weeds.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud, said he was delighted with the high calibre and diversity of projects selected.

"Successful projects will shift away from traditional pest animal and weed management approaches to develop new and emerging technologies," Mr Littleproud said.

"Technologies could be adapted to control other pest and weed species, providing a broader suite of control options for integrated pest and weed management.

Mr Littleproud said the projects will assist in overcoming emerging issues such as herbicide resistance and provide more effective alternatives for controlling pests.

"Our native species will also benefit through a reduction in pest and weeds that predate and, or compete for resources," he said.

"Successful projects will share $13 million over the next three years which will be supported by close to $12 million in other cash and in-kind support to add value to the program."

Other than Dalby Rural Supplies, the following project partners will also be helping The University of Western Australia in their efforts to tackle tillage weed; The University of Sydney Precision Agronomics Australia, AgMaster, David Nowland Hydraulics, Grains Research & Development Corporation, Facey Group, and Corrigin Farm Improvement Group.

