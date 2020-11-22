Dalby business gives back to organisations hurt by COVID-19

GIVING BACK: Queensland Audit Services in the Western Downs is leading a new initiative that gives back to community organisations. Picture: Contributed

GIVING BACK: Queensland Audit Services in the Western Downs is leading a new initiative that gives back to community organisations. Picture: Contributed

A WESTERN Downs business is leading a new initiative to aid community organisations hurt by the financial strain of coronavirus.

Queensland Audit Services (QAS) has created a COVID-19 donation based on a flat percentage of the audit fee for eligible community organisations impacted by COVID-19.

“Many businesses, services and people throughout the community have been affected by this pandemic and as a community we can all find ways in which we can support and reassure each other through these times,” QAS director Kent Gripske said.

QAS set out eligibility criteria for community organisations to apply, with a key prerequisite being an organisation must be affected by COVID-19 on their trading conditions, and activities to the extent that a decline in revenue can be shown.

To date, QAS has donated more than $3,000 back to several community organisations including the Dalby Bowls Club.

“As our business is not immune to the effects of COVID-19, reasonable criteria as to how we administer our offer of a COVID-19 donation has been developed to ensure we maintain our professional obligations to audit clients, as well as our financial obligations to our employees and suppliers,” QAS services director David Johnston said.

QAS will provide a cash donation based on a percentage of the total 2020 audit fee to the organisation by way of EFTPOS or cheque.

To request an application form contact Queensland Audit Services on 1300 880 130.