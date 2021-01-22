Menu
LIFE IN THE BUSH: Dalby born UK author Janet Gover will release her 14th book, inspired by regional Australia. Picture: Contributed
Books

Dalby born UK author returns to her roots in new book

Sam Turner
22nd Jan 2021 12:59 PM
After months of coronavirus isolation in the United Kingdom, a Dalby-born author has conjured up her 14th book inspired by the true blue spirit of the Australian bush.

Former journalist-turned prolific author, Janet Gover, will release Close to Home this year – a fictional book about two matriarchs battling for power in a country town.

Slated to be released on February 3, Mrs Gover said the continuous lockdowns in England had, in a way, assisted in helping her finish the book.

“I haven’t been able to skive off with my writing friends as much in 2020, so it gave me plenty of time to write,” she said.

“I was hoping to actually come back to Australia this year since last year was so chaotic, but now I'm not so sure.”

Mrs Gover has been living overseas since 1998, after meeting her English husband some years ago.

She however still calls Dalby her home, spending her formative years in the Western Downs and Toowoomba.

Dalby-born UK author Janet Gover will release her 14th book, inspired by regional Australia. Picture: Contributed
Following university, she was employed as a journalist at Channel 7, 9, 10 and the ABC, living in Brisbane and Sydney, before embarking on a career in television technology.

Her desire for writing became overwhelming following her change in career, prompting her to have a crack at fiction.

Mrs Gover took to it like a duck in water, using inspiration from her own experiences in regional Queensland.

“All bar two of my books are set in Australia, with one set in Yorkshire and another in a fictional European kingdom,” she said.

“There’s just something about Australia I like writing about, particularly small towns.

“They’re unique compared other small communities around the world, inhabited by people who would help pull you out of a bog at any given time.”

Her writing centres around family relationships, friendships, and strong female Australian characters living in the bush.

“Nobody rescues my heroines, they rescue themselves by finding their own strengths to take control of their lives,” Mrs Gover said.

“Especially in this book, my characters will end up in a better place at the end compared to the beginning.”

Set in the Glen Innes region in NSW, Close to Home follows the two female leads in an interesting tale involving a travelling circus, teenage romance, and a devastating secret.

Mrs Gover’s book will be published on February 3.

