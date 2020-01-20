Dalby arson-accused face court

RELEASED: Two Dalby arsonists have been released from custody.

RELEASED: Two Dalby arsonists have been released from custody.

THE two alleged arsonists accused of lighting a fire which gutted an empty commercial building in Dalby have been released from custody on bail.

Joshua Wayne Gray and Justin Edward Hellwig appeared in front of Dalby Magistrates Court on a number of charges, including arson, obstruct police, several drug offences, and wilful damage.

The pair were charged last night after they were found to have allegedly burned down the vacant building that once housed Golden Batters fish and chip shop in Dalby.

Emergency services arrived at the abandoned building at 12.40am on Sunday morning to find it engulfed in flames.

According to a Dalby police spokesman, one defendant covered a camera in the Dalby watch-house in toilet paper and saliva, and broke a cup.

The pair will next appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on March 17.