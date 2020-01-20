Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RELEASED: Two Dalby arsonists have been released from custody.
RELEASED: Two Dalby arsonists have been released from custody.
News

Dalby arson-accused face court

Meg Gannon
20th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE two alleged arsonists accused of lighting a fire which gutted an empty commercial building in Dalby have been released from custody on bail.

Joshua Wayne Gray and Justin Edward Hellwig appeared in front of Dalby Magistrates Court on a number of charges, including arson, obstruct police, several drug offences, and wilful damage.

The pair were charged last night after they were found to have allegedly burned down the vacant building that once housed Golden Batters fish and chip shop in Dalby.

Emergency services arrived at the abandoned building at 12.40am on Sunday morning to find it engulfed in flames.

According to a Dalby police spokesman, one defendant covered a camera in the Dalby watch-house in toilet paper and saliva, and broke a cup.

The pair will next appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on March 17.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two Dalby men charged with arson over business fire

        premium_icon Two Dalby men charged with arson over business fire

        Crime Police have revealed details about the two young locals charged over the alleged arson attack on a commercial building over the weekend.

        120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        premium_icon 120+ PHOTOS: Country swimmers compete at largest race meet

        Swimming Swimmers from Warwick, Stanthorpe, Maranoa and the Western Downs

        Emergency services called after TV catches fire

        premium_icon Emergency services called after TV catches fire

        News Emergency services were called to extinguish a TV that caught fire.

        Missing woman found dead in bushland

        premium_icon Missing woman found dead in bushland

        Breaking Missing woman found dead in bushland.