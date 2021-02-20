Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GROUNDBREAKING UNIVERSITY PROJECT: Jeremy Jones from Dalby Rural Supplies demonstrated the features of the new WEED-IT spray technology as part of the information day. Picture: File
GROUNDBREAKING UNIVERSITY PROJECT: Jeremy Jones from Dalby Rural Supplies demonstrated the features of the new WEED-IT spray technology as part of the information day. Picture: File
Business

Dalby ag business’ $1.9 million university project

Sam Turner
20th Feb 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dalby Rural Supplies will partner with the University of Western Australia to develop a groundbreaking $1.9 million agricultural project with funds from the Federal Government.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced on February 15 that the university and its partners, including Dalby Rural Supplies, will receive up to $1,998,474 through the Federal Government’s $13 million Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions Competitive Grant Round.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Mr Littleproud congratulated Dalby Rural Supplies on their successful funding application as project partners, which will be used to develop new weed control practices.

“It’s great to see Dalby Rural Supplies teaming up with the University of Western Australia on this project to develop targeted tillage weed control in row-cropping systems,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Dalby Rural Supplies will contribute to the project by leading the field scale weed kill trials, and I look forward to hearing how this project goes.”

The project is one of 19 funded nationwide through the $13 million Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions Competitive Grant Round, to research and advance breakthrough solutions to control of some of Australia’s worst established pest animals and weeds.

Grant round projects will deliver a range of control solutions leading to more cost effective and safer alternatives to manage pest animals and weeds, targeting over 30 weed species and 15 pest animals and invertebrates.

“Successful projects will shift away from traditional pest animal and weed management approaches to develop new and emerging technologies,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The grant round projects will assist in overcoming emerging issues such as herbicide resistance and provide more effective alternatives for controlling pests.”

Successful projects will share $13 million over the next three years which will be supported by close to $12 million in other cash and in-kind support to add value to the program.

Further details on the grant round and a list of successful applicants can be found here. 

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

dalby rural supplies maranoa mp david littleproud university of western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man crushed after rolling quad bike into creek bed

        Premium Content Man crushed after rolling quad bike into creek bed

        News A man has sustained serious injuries after he rolled his quad bike at a private property northeast of Dalby.

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton

        Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Premium Content Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Crime Victims and families call for repeat DV offenders to be unmasked

        ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Premium Content ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Crime Family of slain mum Rachel call for community to join DV fight