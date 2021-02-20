Dalby ag business’ $1.9 million university project

GROUNDBREAKING UNIVERSITY PROJECT: Jeremy Jones from Dalby Rural Supplies demonstrated the features of the new WEED-IT spray technology as part of the information day. Picture: File

Dalby Rural Supplies will partner with the University of Western Australia to develop a groundbreaking $1.9 million agricultural project with funds from the Federal Government.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced on February 15 that the university and its partners, including Dalby Rural Supplies, will receive up to $1,998,474 through the Federal Government’s $13 million Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions Competitive Grant Round.

Mr Littleproud congratulated Dalby Rural Supplies on their successful funding application as project partners, which will be used to develop new weed control practices.

“It’s great to see Dalby Rural Supplies teaming up with the University of Western Australia on this project to develop targeted tillage weed control in row-cropping systems,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Dalby Rural Supplies will contribute to the project by leading the field scale weed kill trials, and I look forward to hearing how this project goes.”

The project is one of 19 funded nationwide through the $13 million Advancing Pest Animal and Weed Control Solutions Competitive Grant Round, to research and advance breakthrough solutions to control of some of Australia’s worst established pest animals and weeds.

Grant round projects will deliver a range of control solutions leading to more cost effective and safer alternatives to manage pest animals and weeds, targeting over 30 weed species and 15 pest animals and invertebrates.

“Successful projects will shift away from traditional pest animal and weed management approaches to develop new and emerging technologies,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The grant round projects will assist in overcoming emerging issues such as herbicide resistance and provide more effective alternatives for controlling pests.”

Successful projects will share $13 million over the next three years which will be supported by close to $12 million in other cash and in-kind support to add value to the program.

Further details on the grant round and a list of successful applicants can be found here.

