Dakota makes right choice to win Taroom Cup

RACE WINNERS: Co-owner John Blinco, Dakota Graham (winner of the Taroom Cup) and other co-owner Jacinta Blinco after their win.

RACE WINNERS: Co-owner John Blinco, Dakota Graham (winner of the Taroom Cup) and other co-owner Jacinta Blinco after their win.

The time to race was fast approaching and jockey Dakota Graham had a choice to make: to use her own horse or to use the other horse in the stable - both of which she had won many races with.

With multiple scenarios running through her head, the final decision was made.

Going with her gut, she chose her horse, Money Ad, for the race.

After a tough race, Graham was proven to have made the right choice, winning the Leichhardt Hotel Taroom Cup Open Handicap 1400m, on December 29 at the Taroom End of Year Race Meet.

"Both horses were in our stable but I chose my horse because I ride her all the time, she rides good for me and we have had a few wins together now," the Miles jockey said.

"I was just happy that my horse won because my boss and I were having a little rivalry between me and a stable mate."

The Taroom Cup was held over from the previous Taroom Race Meet after rain forced it to be postponed.

This time around, the sun was shining, the weather was beautiful and the much-anticipated race went ahead.

Despite being a small field of only three decent horses in the race, it still proved to be a tough competition for the young jockey, who is only in her third year of racing.

A tight and entertaining race from the very beginning, Money Ad and Graham were questioned about whether or not they could win it, right up until the finish line.

"I only knew halfway down the straight that I would win this race," she said.

"We were going so hard in front because she was pulling, that I thought the other two horses would run over the top on me and get me, but thankfully not."

Graham put her win down to her boss, who she has been working with to get her to where she is today.

In the weeks leading up to the race she trained consistently to ensure a solid performance.

With multiple scerios running through her head, the final decision was made going with her gut and choosing her horse, Money Ad for the race.

After a tough race Graham proved she made the right chose, winning the Leichhardt Hotel Taroom Cup Open Handicap 1400m, on December 29 at the Taroom End of Year Race Meet.

"Both horses were in our stable but I chose my horse because I ride her all the time, she rides good for me and we have had a few wins together now," she said.

"I was just happy that my horse won because my boss and I were having a little rivarly between me and a stable mate."

The Taroom cup was held over from the previous Taroom race meet after rain forced it to be postponed.

This time around the sun was shining, the weather was beautiful and the much antipaciated race could be held.

Despite being a small field of only three decent horses in the race, it still proved to be a tough competition for the young jockey who is only in her third year of racing.

A tight race and entaining race from the very begining, Money Ad and Graham were questioning right up until the end whether they could win it or not.

"I only knew half way down the straight that I would win this race," she said.

"We were going so hard in front because she was pulling, that I thought the other two horses would run over the top on me and get me, but thankfully not."

Graham puts her solid performance and race win down to her boss who she has been working extremely hard with to get her to where she is today.

Training her for many weeks in the lead up to the event to make sure she is was able to perform on race day.