A young family’s heroic effort to save a woman as she fled a knife-wielding man could well have saved her life during a “terrifying situation”.
Crime

Family’s fast thinking saved a woman's life from DV attacker

by Kara Sonter
27th Aug 2020 2:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The heroic efforts of a young Dakabin family in the middle of the night could well have saved the life of a terrified woman running from a knife-wielding man.

Dakabin dad Chris Weston and his partner opened their door to the desperate woman as she fled what is believed to be a domestic violence attack from a man who was armed with several knives outside homes on Surround St around midnight.

Neighbours listened on as the man carried on however it's believed the Weston family was able to give the woman shelter in their home as police rushed to the scene.

"A lady's life was saved," Mr Weston posted to Facebook today.

Police at the site of a domestic violence incident at Surround St, Dakabin this morning where one man was shot dead by police.
Police at the site of a domestic violence incident at Surround St, Dakabin this morning where one man was shot dead by police.

"I will add that my partner and our girls as well were amazing.

"Absolutely terrifying situation we've been involved in (sic).

"Fair to say we could have all been injured or killed for helping save someone.

"We are however safe and well including the lady we protected due to some quick thinking on my partner's behalf, and the actions of the QPS."

 

Neighbours reported the woman had run from door to door seeking refuge after the man slashed her legs.

The man, 27, was later shot dead by police after tasers did not stop him confronting them while still armed.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Dakabin horror: How family's fast thinking 'saved lady's life'

