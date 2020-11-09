Dad to triplets, footy coach identified as crash victim

A north Brisbane football club is mourning the loss of a much-loved coach after his tragic death Friday afternoon.

Owin Scriven, a 34-year-old Kallangur father of three died following a head-on collision on Beachmere Rd, Beachmere, just after 4.30pm.

Police said the man was travelling east along the road in a Nissan when he collided with a 4WD heading in the opposite direction.

Mr Scriven was a popular player and coach at Caboolture Rugby Union Club, which paid tribute to him Saturday.

Kallangur football coach Owin Scriven, pictured here with his three daughters, has died following a tragic road crash in Beachmere Friday night. Picture: Facebook

"It is with a heavy heart we share the news of the passing of Owin Scriven," the club said.

"Owin was a player and coached for the club and more importantly brought his family back to follow in his footsteps.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest In Peace."

Owin Scriven died in a shocking head-on crash in Beachmere Friday night. Picture: Facebook

An outpouring of grief has been shown in the wake of Mr Scriven's death, with mourners also sending touching thoughts to his young triplet daughters.

"Terribly sad news. May God wrap his arms around you and the entire family and give you peace," said Grant Dwyer.

"RIP Owin Scriven. My condolences to his family … may you now be looking down on your beautiful girls," said Alina Chambers.

Caboolture Rugby Union Club coaches coach Owin Scriven (back right) with fellow coach Bec Walford and their undefeated Under-8 Grey team in 2015. Picture: Supplied.

"Top bloke, top father may you rest easy mate. Drinks are on us tonight mate," said Divaan Ireland.

"You will be sadly missed Owin.

"You were a pleasure to coach as a young fellow. A loss to all. Thinking of your family," said Kevin Kaeser.

The driver and passenger in the 4WD were transported to hospital for minor injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.

More than 223 people have died on Queensland roads this year - the highest number of casualties in the past five years.