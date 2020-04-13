Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dad sentenced to jail after assaulting partner in front of tot.
Dad sentenced to jail after assaulting partner in front of tot.
News

Dad sentenced for assaulting partner in front of tot

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
13th Apr 2020 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER who punched and forced his fingers down his partner's throat in front of their son has been sentenced to jail.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court to two counts of breach domestic violence order, assault occasioning bodily harm and driving without a licence.

The court heard the man slapped his partner across the face, put his two fingers in her mouth and grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground on November 27, 2019.

On November 28, 2019 the man asked his partner if she had spoken to the police and she said yes.

The man then slammed his partner's head into a wall twice and punched her twice in the face in front of their 16-month-old son.

Defence lawyer Jarred Mace said his client had a difficult upbringing with domestic violence, being called on at 16 years old to defend his mother against physical attacks from his stepfather.

Mr Mace said his client's chance of reoffending was low as his partner had moved to Victoria with his son.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan questioned the man's offending due to his minimal criminal history.

"When I hear about your behaviour on these occasions I am wondering perhaps if you have been using ice," she said.

"For a 29-year-old with no history of violence to be behaving in this way to his partner … when you have a vulnerable 16-month-old baby present, it just doesn't make any sense."

Ms Keegan took into account the man's plea of guilty and 128 days spent in pre-sentence custody.

The man was sentenced to 15 months jail with immediate release on parole.

He was fined $150 for driving without a licence.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Dad sentenced for assaulting partner in front of tot

More Stories

assault jail partner son

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local teen charged with multiple offences

        premium_icon Local teen charged with multiple offences

        News Following the theft of two cars, police have charged a local 16-year-old for his alleged involvement in one of the crimes.

        Backflip on closure of essential licensed armourers and dealers

        premium_icon Backflip on closure of essential licensed armourers and...

        News Intense pressure has forced the Palaszczuk Labor Government to backflip on its...

        $6K fine for stolen plates, running from police

        premium_icon $6K fine for stolen plates, running from police

        Crime After he ran from his vehicle, police found a pipe and stolen plates

        Local businesses feel the pinch of less foot traffic

        premium_icon Local businesses feel the pinch of less foot traffic

        Business Western Downs in for a ‘longwinded’ struggle.