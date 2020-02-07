Dad punches in woman’s window during brawl at BP with son

SMASHED: A Chinchilla dad faced court for smashing in a car window at a BP on Chinchilla St. Pic: Rueff Detlev

A CHINCHILLA man involved in a brawl with his son, punched his way through a woman’s car window at the Chinchilla BP service station on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

The court heard a woman had retreated to her car from the fight, when Robert Arthur Richard Farrell drunkenly smashed in her window with his fist - leaving shards of glass strewn throughout the backseat.

Farrell pleaded guilty to public nuisance, and a wilful damage charge at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 6.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tehana said police were called to the Chinchilla BP at 11pm after receiving reports that several people were involved in brawl outside the service station.

“They located a male that was involved who had been walking away from the scene… it was the defendant,” Police Prosecutor Jodie Tehana said.

Senior Constable Jodie Tehana said police collected Farrell’s details and sent him on his way, before they received another call at 11.20pm from the victim.

“She asked police to attend the station to take up an unlawful damage complaint… she advised them that her and her friends had been involved in a physical altercation with two males at the BP,” Snr Const Tehana said.

Police saw damage to the rear window of the car, Snr Const Tehana said the window had been shattered, and there were glass shards throughout the car.

“Police requested to see CCTV footage of the incident, they observed a male person who was recognised as the defendant who was involved in a physical altercation with multiple other persons,” Snr Const Tehana said.

The footage also showed the victims retreat to the car, Snr Const Tehana said that is when Farrell punched the rear back window multiple times, before being restrained by bystanders.

“Police attended his address… he made full admissions and was highly remorseful over what had occurred… he has no previous (criminal) history,” she said.

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said the 37-year-old oil/gas worker and husband was heavily intoxicated on the night and only got involved in the fight because of his son’s involvement.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she has no doubt that appearing in court was in itself a stressful situation for Farrell.

“You have no previous history, you’re a mature man, you’re a father, you’re a good worker - as to what went down on this occasion I do not know,” Mossop said.

“Hopefully it’s a salient experience for you to say you never want to go through this again.”

Farrell was placed on good behaviour for four months with the condition he pay $200 compensation to the victim to replace the 2008 Toyota RAV4 window, and no conviction was recorded for the offence.