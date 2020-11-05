Dad of newborn busted driving on weed

A NEW father with a SPER debt of $4000 fronted Chinchilla Magistrates court on an all too familiar charge – drug driving.

The court heard, Tristan Grey Hooper already had three previous drug driving offences to his name, and added another to his rap sheet, pleading guilty on Thursday, October 29.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Hopper was issued with a random roadside drug test, which an analysis certificate later showed a positive reading for cannabis.

Solicitor Michael Corbin told the court although Hooper had a history of drug driving, the last offence had occurred in late 2018.

Mr Corbin said the stay at home dad has recently reached out to support services to work on his substance issues.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Hooper his saving grace was that he wasn’t driving on methamphetamine, because if he was, he’d be going to jail.

Due to Hooper’s $4000 SPER debt, Magistrate Mossop said she wouldn’t impose a fine as it didn’t seem to be a deterrent.

Hooper was disqualified for driving for six months and sentenced to 12 months’ probation with community corrections.

A conviction was recorded.

In an unusual turn of events, the court also heard Hooper had beached a sentence imposed in December 2019, and was sentenced to the rising of the court, where he was the be ‘remanded in custody’ at the back of the court until magistrate Mossop left the room.