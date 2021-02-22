Dad loses licence after driving on meth through Dalby

A 47-year-old father has lost his licence after being caught drug driving through Dalby.

Jamie Thomas Halpin was pulled up by police on Nicholson St, where he returned a positive saliva test 8pm on September 5, 2020.

“When asked, the defendant has stated he had taken a relevant drug,” police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the Roma Magistrates Court on January 20.

Solicitor Leslee Reed said Halpin instructed officers he took meth earlier in the day.

Ms Reed said he co-operated fully with police.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Halpin his drug use is a ‘poor example to your boy’.

Halpin’s conviction was recorded and he got a $350 fine and one month disqualification from driving.