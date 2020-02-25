Menu
A Gympie man who left his child locked in a are while he spent the night gambling has escaped time behind bars
Crime

Dad left toddler in car for hours while he played pokies

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
25th Feb 2020 2:57 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM
A GYMPIE man who left his toddler locked in the car for five hours so he could gamble has avoided spending time behind bars.

According to the police facts the child's mother left the three-year-old in the care of the 24-year-old man on the night of October 19 so she could go out with friends.

When she returned home later in the evening she discovered their second car was no longer in the driveway.

The 24-year-old man was found by the child’s mother playing poker machines.
She eventually tracked the man to the Phoenix Hotel where he was playing poker machines.

The child was found in the locked back seat of the car outside.

It had wet itself, police statements reveal.

Staff reported the pair began yelling at each other before the mother left, taking the child with her.

CCTV footage at the hotel showed the man entered the pub at 8.50pm and did not leave until 1.50am.

The man, who lives at The Palms, pleaded guilty to one count of leaving a child under 12 unattended in Gympie Magistrates Court.

He was given a six month jail sentence, wholly suspended.

